Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Top view of delicious deep fried snapper fish whole body with fish sauce on white plate isolated on white background. Famous fried fish dish in Thai restaurant.
Deep fried snapper with sweet fish sauce, Thai style dish
main course : grill beef steak with potato chips and fresh cherry tomato , dry red hot chili peppers on green plate isolated on white background
Grilled seabass with vegetables on plate. Isolated on a white background.
Pecan Nuts Pie with Slice with Dark Chocolate Drizzle on White Plate Closeup
Fried salted fish isolated on white.
Small freshly squids. Group on plate isolated over white background

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137007009

Item ID: 2137007009

Top view of delicious deep fried snapper fish whole body with fish sauce on white plate isolated on white background. Famous fried fish dish in Thai restaurant.

Formats

  • 3916 × 2038 pixels • 13.1 × 6.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 520 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 260 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

E

Exactly.Be