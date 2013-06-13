Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Top view of delicious deep fried
snapper fish whole body with fish sauce on white plate isolated on white background. Famous fried fish dish in Thai restaurant.
Formats
3916 × 2038 pixels • 13.1 × 6.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 520 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 260 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG