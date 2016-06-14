Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Top view closeup studio shot of two delicious tasty beef cheeseburgers with lettuce and tomatoes sliced placed on cutting board with United States of America national flag on old vintage wooden table.
Formats
6582 × 3702 pixels • 21.9 × 12.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 562 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 281 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG