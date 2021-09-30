Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091443428
Top view of Caladium bicolor leaves,exotic houseplant with white and green color.Macro photography.
Surat Thani, Mueang Surat Thani District, Surat Thani, Thailand
agricultureangel wingsartbackgroundbeautifulbotanybrightcaladium bicolorcleanclose-updecorativedetailecoelephant ear leafenvironmentexoticfancyfoliageforestfreshnessgarden plantgreengreetingheart of jesusheart-shapedhipsterhouse plantjunglelinesmacro photographynatureornamentalpastelplantpurifyqueen of the leafy plantsrainforestseasonshapesoftnessspringstripesummersymmetrytendertexturetop viewveinvintagewhite leaves
Categories: Nature, Backgrounds/Textures
