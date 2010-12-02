Images

Image
Top trees covered with snow against the blue sky, frozen trees in the forest sky background, tree branches covered hoarfrost with white snow, winter morning in the mountains, snow-covered branches.
Snow on trees looks like bloomed flowers
Snowy Trees
tree branches loaded with snow in Romania, village of Parva, Transylvania
Winter landscape trees under snow
snowy winter in the mountains
Hoar frost covering bare tree branches on a sunny Winter's day.
Snow on trees looks like bloomed flowers

574965412

574965412

2141439259

Item ID: 2141439259

Formats

  • 6240 × 4160 pixels • 20.8 × 13.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

olko1975

olko1975