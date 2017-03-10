Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Top panoramic view photo of woman's day composition open pink leather bag smartphone scrunchies stylish glasses pen and prairie gentian flower bud on isolated pastel pink background with empty space
Formats
6016 × 3081 pixels • 20.1 × 10.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 512 pixels • 3.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 256 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG