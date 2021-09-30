Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2080202845
Top Grade edible bird nest shoot on white background with negative space. Raw edible bird's nest materials for tradition chinese medicine. Swallow nest the traditional chinese delicacy.
Medan, Medan City, North Sumatra, Indonesia
M
By Michaelnero
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
anti agingantioxidantasianbackgroundbirdchinachinesechinese medicinechinese nourishmentclose upcloseupcollagenculturedeliciousdessertdietdryedibleedible bird nestexpensivefoodharvestedhealthhealth eatinghealthyingredientisolated on whitekrabi islandluxurynaturalnegative spacenourishmentnutritionnutritional productspackproteinrawraw bird nestsalivasoupsupplementsswallowswallow birdswallow's nestswiftswiftletswiftlet nesttraditionaltraditional chinese medicinewhite background
Categories: Food and Drink, Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
More from this artist