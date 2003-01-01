Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Tools for decorating Paschal eggs, Pysankas. Workplace. Rustic background. Collection of eggs. Homemade pen for drawing eggs. Preparation for holiday. Craft paper. Tradition. Ethnic.
Formats
4935 × 3290 pixels • 16.5 × 11 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG