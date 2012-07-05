Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Tongiljeon in Autumn, Gyeongju, Korea-October,2021 : There are portraits of the kings who achieved the unification of Silla, General Kim Yu-shin, as well as historical and reunification monuments,etc.
Edit
Korean palace and lake
a traditional tile-roofed house in the countryside.
Fuling Mausoleum,well-preserved tomb complex of the Qing Dynasty. It is now included in UNESCO's list of World Heritage Sites.
Nara, Japan: October 17, 2018: Exterior of the Nigatsu-do, a temple in Nara, Japan. Nigatsu-do is one of the most important cultural representations of Japanese history.
korea culture gyeonbokgung
The biggest wooden building in the world - Todai-ji temple in Nara (Japan)
Nara, Japan, August 6, 2020 :Ancient Todaiji Temple in Nara, Japan. Todai-ji is Nara most popular tourist attraction and a UNESCO Heritage Site.

See more

1792399522

See more

1792399522

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2142402645

Item ID: 2142402645

Tongiljeon in Autumn, Gyeongju, Korea-October,2021 : There are portraits of the kings who achieved the unification of Silla, General Kim Yu-shin, as well as historical and reunification monuments,etc.

Important information

Formats

  • 5472 × 3648 pixels • 18.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

KoreaKHW

KoreaKHW