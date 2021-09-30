Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2100734116
Toned with Very Peri color Two linen sacks filled with dried lavender decorated with lacework and violet ribbon coque, aroma sachet. Closeup composition on the natural flaxen background. Square design
Russia, Moscow Oblast, Russia
A
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
alternativearomaaromatherapyaromaticbagbunchcarecoquecosmeticdecorationdryfabricflavorflaxenflowersfragrancefragrantfrenchhandmadehealthhealthyherbherbalhomelaceworklavenderlinenmedicinenaturalorganicperfumeperfumeryprovencepurpleremedyretrorusticsachetsackscentedsmellspasquaretherapytreatmentvery perivintagevioletwardrobewellness
Categories: Miscellaneous, Objects
Similar images
More from this artist