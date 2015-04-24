Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
TOMSK, RUSSIA - JULY 25: Festival "Bubbles", organized by the Foundation for Children with blood cancer "Fund Alena Petrova" in city garden, July 25, 2009 in Tomsk, Russia.
Photo Formats
3888 × 2592 pixels • 13 × 8.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.