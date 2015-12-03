Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Tombs in Petra (Street of Facades part) - Nabataeans capital city (Al Khazneh) , Jordan. Made by digging a holes in the rocks. Roman Empire period.
Photo Formats
3608 × 4778 pixels • 12 × 15.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
755 × 1000 pixels • 2.5 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
378 × 500 pixels • 1.3 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.