Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
TOKYO - MAR 11: outside Ueno Station. People have rushed out of the buildings after the earthquake of March 11, 2011 in Tokyo, Japan to be safe.
Edit

Popularity score

High

Usage score

High usage

Superstar

Shutterstock customers love this asset!

72979651

Stock Photo ID: 72979651

TOKYO - MAR 11: outside Ueno Station. People have rushed out of the buildings after the earthquake of March 11, 2011 in Tokyo, Japan to be safe.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 4288 × 2848 pixels • 14.3 × 9.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 664 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 332 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

koi88

koi88

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

English

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.