Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Superstar
Shutterstock customers love this asset!
TOKYO - JULY 15: Young Japanese men and kids wear festival coat during Obon celebrations July 15, 2009 in Kyoto, Japan. Obon celebration has been celebrated in Japan for more than 500 years.
Photo Formats
4752 × 3168 pixels • 15.8 × 10.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG