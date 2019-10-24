Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2090012308
Tokyo, Japan - October 24, 2019: Megumi Jizoson (guardian deity for pregnancy and childcare) shrine at the Sensoji Kannon temple in Asakusa. Tokyo. Japan
S
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
architectureasakusaasiaasianbuddhismbuddhistchildcareconstructionculturedeitydetailsflowersgardenguardianheritageholyjapanjapanesejizojizosonkannonlandmarkmeditativemegumioldparkpavilionplaceplace of worshippopularpregnancyreligionreligioussceneryscenicssenso-jisensojishedshintoshrinespotstatuetempletokyotouristtraditiontreestypicalwalkwayway
Categories: Buildings/Landmarks, Religion
Similar images
More from this artist