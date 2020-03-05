Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Tokyo, Japan – March 5, 2020 - Side view and golden details of the honden part of the Ueno Tosho-gu Shinto shrine located in the Taito ward of Tokyo
Beautiful architecture building Changdeokgung palace landmark in Seoul city South Korea
SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA - AUG 1: Injeongjeon Hall of Changdeokgung in Seoul, South Korea on August 1, 2014. Changdeokgung is one of the Five Grand Palaces of the Joseon Dynasty.
Narita, Japan - October 22, 2018: Naritasan Shinshoji Temple is a large Buddhist temple complex, a popular place where prayers and rituals perform daily.
TOKYO, JAPAN-April 12, 2017-Daiden (Hondo) the main hall of Zojoji Temple against blue sky in Tokyo, Japan
Local cultural place of worship.
The ancient Chinese buildings
SEOUL - NOVEMBER 09, 2015:Twilight time of South Korea at Dongdaemun Gate November 09, 2015 in Seoul

See more

357838703

See more

357838703

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137949195

Item ID: 2137949195

Tokyo, Japan – March 5, 2020 - Side view and golden details of the honden part of the Ueno Tosho-gu Shinto shrine located in the Taito ward of Tokyo

Important information

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Nina Alizada

Nina Alizada