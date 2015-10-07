Images

TOKYO, JAPAN - March 2015. Yoyogi Park (Shibuya district, around Harajuku station and Meiji temple) - a popular place for Tokyo residents to rest, picnic and celebrate cherry blossoms (sakura, hanami)
Vorogovo, Krasnoyarsk region/ Russia - 08.13.2018: Village people organize spontaneous market at the pier on the shore of Enisei river for passengers of cruise ships.
Vladimir, Russia - March 1, 2020: Shrovetide celebration. Translate: Maslenitsa Krasa, Long Scythe, Ibrahimov Rinat, school 43, Doll Vladlena Maslitsyna. The authors of the doll are listed, the age
Bila - Chortkiv - Ternopil - Ukraine - April 30, 2016. Blessing of Easter baskets with traditional celebratory Ukrainian dishes at the church in the village of Bila.
CHIANG MAI, THAILAND – May 5, 2018 : Saturday market walking street, The city center Thai temple marketing and trading of local tourists come to buy souvenirs in Chiang Mai, Thailand.
Stuck, Bangkok
CHATEL, FRANCE - FEB 27, 2012 - Skiers enjoy lunch outdoors in the sun at the tiny village of Les Lindarets in the Portes du Soleil, France
Kiev/Ukraine - 07.08.2020: reportage street photo of men drum and make noise with wooden sticks and row of empty metal barrels. Protest anti-government rally of Ukrainian patriotic opposition party.

Item ID: 2140922929

Contributor

Andrzej Lisowski Travel

Andrzej Lisowski Travel