TOKYO, JAPAN - March 2015. Yoyogi Park (Shibuya district, around Harajuku station and Meiji temple) - a popular place for Tokyo residents to rest, picnic and celebrate cherry blossoms (sakura, hanami)
Sao Paulo, SP / Brazil - April 29, 2014: Haitian refugees stand in a line outside the Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church, which helps recently arrived migrants with food and job opportunities.
MOSCOW, JUNE 22, 2018. Nigerian football fans in Fan Zone. The period of the International FIFA World Cup 2018 in Russia, Moscow
Second Student protest nationwide, Students demand more resources for public education, Bogotá Colombia, October 10, 2018
Bangkok, Thailand - April 30, 2018: Somyot Prueksakasemsuk (blue shirt) released from Bangkok Remand Prison after serving seven years in jail for lese majeste and defamation.
Bangkok, Thailand - Jan19, 2014: Anti-government supporters donate to Suthep Thaugsuban, the PDRCs Secretary-General during the march under the campaign for reform before election.
LVIV, UKRAINE - SEPTEMBER 09, 2019: Participants fifty-sixth International archery competitions Golden autumn 2019.
People Protesting at a Black lives matter protest downtown in the rain Tampa, Fl June 6, 2020

