Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
TOKYO, JAPAN - March 2015. Yoyogi Park (Shibuya district, around Harajuku station and Meiji temple) - a popular place for Tokyo residents to rest, picnic and celebrate cherry blossoms (sakura, hanami)
Edit
Sofia, Bulgaria – June 23, 2019: Live Actively campaign in the Borisova gradina city park. Music band (SAKAR) on stage as part of the Live Actively campaign in the Borisova gradina city park.
London, United Kingdom - August 27th, 2017. Notting Hill Carnival in West London is one of the largest street parties in Europe and it is now in its 51st year.
MILAN, ITALY - January 06, 2020: Zlatan Ibrahimovic reacts during the Serie A 2019/2020 MILAN v SAMPDORIA at San Siro Stadium.
LONDON - SEP 29 : Participants at 2013 Pearly Kings and Queens, wearing clothes decorated with pearl, charitable tradition of working class culture, Harvest Festival on Sep 29, 2013, London, UK.
Long Pond, PA, USA - July 27, 2019: NASCAR driver Austin Theriault waits to practice for the 2019 NASCAR Gander RV 400 at Pocono Raceway in Pennsylvania.
AVONDALE, AZ - APRIL 10: NASCAR driver Juan Pablo Montoya makes an appearance before the start of the Subway Fresh Fit 600 on April 10, 2010 in Avondale, AZ.
TOKYO, JAPAN - 12 MAY 2019 : Back shot of people at KANDA FESTIVAL. The festival is one of the three great festivals of Tokyo.

See more

1417011278

See more

1417011278

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2140922859

Item ID: 2140922859

TOKYO, JAPAN - March 2015. Yoyogi Park (Shibuya district, around Harajuku station and Meiji temple) - a popular place for Tokyo residents to rest, picnic and celebrate cherry blossoms (sakura, hanami)

Important information

Formats

  • 2848 × 4288 pixels • 9.5 × 14.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 664 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 332 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Andrzej Lisowski Travel

Andrzej Lisowski Travel