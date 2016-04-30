Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
TOKYO, JAPAN - March 2015. Yoyogi Park (Shibuya district, around Harajuku station and Meiji temple) - a popular place for Tokyo residents to rest, picnic and celebrate cherry blossoms (sakura, hanami)
Edit
Bucharest, Romania, 25th of December 2019: Christmas tradition festival in Balkans, Romanian dancers and actors in traditional and gypsy clothes
Orel, Russia, February 18, 2018: Maslenitsa carnival. Men fighting stenka na stenku martial art
PESHAWAR, PAKISTAN - OCT 21: Khyber-Pakhtoonkhwa Lady Health Workers are protesting in favor of their demands during demonstration on October 21, 2011in Peshawar.
Deopatan, Kathmandu, Nepal - October 5: Bhatta priests attend hindu faithfuls and receive food offerings beside the Bagmati River-Pashupatinath temple on October 5, 2012 in Deopatan-Kathmandu-Nepal.
ISTANBUL - SEPTEMBER 10:People on waterfront celebrate Lesser Bairam on September 10,2010 in Istanbul, Turkey. Muslims celebrate Eid ul-Fitr, when Muslims break their fasting and revel exuberantly
KUMASI, GHANA - JAN 15, 2017: Unidentified Ghanaian people walk at the Kumasi market. Ghana people suffer of poverty due to the bad economy.
October 11, 2015 - Bali, Indonesia: Devotee enters the pool filled with spring water for cleaning and purification ceremony in Pura Tirta Empul temple. Hinduism is the religion of Balinese people

See more

635710109

See more

635710109

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2140922821

Item ID: 2140922821

TOKYO, JAPAN - March 2015. Yoyogi Park (Shibuya district, around Harajuku station and Meiji temple) - a popular place for Tokyo residents to rest, picnic and celebrate cherry blossoms (sakura, hanami)

Important information

Formats

  • 2848 × 4288 pixels • 9.5 × 14.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 664 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 332 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Andrzej Lisowski Travel

Andrzej Lisowski Travel