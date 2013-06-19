Images

TOKYO, JAPAN - March 2015. Yoyogi Park (Shibuya district, around Harajuku station and Meiji temple) - a popular place for Tokyo residents to rest, picnic and celebrate cherry blossoms (sakura, hanami)
Petropavlovsk, Kazakhstan - May 9, 2019: 74th anniversary of the Victory in the Great Patriotic War. War veterans and children, parents celebrate the holiday.
Jerusalem Israel December 12, 2019 View of unknown people praying front the Western Wall at the Old city of Jerusalem in the morning
COTACACHI, ECUADOR - CIRCA 2016: Indigenous people sitting on a bench at the market
Cadiz, Spain. February 25, 2009. From a truck, a choir gets ready for their performance. The "clandestine" Carnival, ocurring in the streets, is as important or more than the official competition.
KEDIRI, INDONESIA - February 21, 2021: cooking competition held by children with thalassemia and accompanied by Indonesian soldiers and soldiers' wives
TAIPEI,TAIWAN- JUNE 24:The Traditional kung fu show in Culture and Art Festival of Tamsui Shing Shuei Yan on June 24,2012 in Taipei,Taiwan. The fair held annually for honor of the Ching-Shui Master.
London / United Kingdom / 8 June 2019: People celebrating in London Pride 2019 parade

Andrzej Lisowski Travel