Images

Video

Music

SFX

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Help

Image
TOKYO - APR 10: Hard Rock Cafe at Roppingi on Apr 10, 2014 in Roppingi, Tokyo.It is a chain of theme restaurants founded in 1971 by Americans Isaac Tigrett and Peter Morton in London.
Edit in Create

Popularity score

Medium

Usage score

Frequently used

Trendsetter

We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.

221979610

Stock Photo ID: 221979610

TOKYO - APR 10: Hard Rock Cafe at Roppingi on Apr 10, 2014 in Roppingi, Tokyo.It is a chain of theme restaurants founded in 1971 by Americans Isaac Tigrett and Peter Morton in London.

Important information

Photo Formats

  • 3840 × 3840 pixels • 12.8 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Photo Contributor

Tooykrub

Tooykrub

Our company

Our company

Sell your content

About us

Careers

Press/Media

Investor relations

Shutterstock Blog

Popular searches

Coupons

Apps

Apps

iOS app

Android app

Partner

Partner

Developers

Affiliate/Reseller

International reseller

Legal

Legal

Website Terms of Use

Terms of Service

Privacy policy

Services

Services

Live assignments

Rights and clearance

Contact us

Contact us

Help

© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.