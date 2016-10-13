Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Together, anything is possible. Closeup shot of a group of unrecognizable businesspeople joining their hands together in a huddle.
Close-up of marathon athletes forming a hands stack
education, children, technology, science and people concept - group of happy kids building robots l at robotics lesson and holding hands together
People working together, success concept
success and winning concept - happy business team celebrating victory in office
Real baby being vaccinated with a syringe in the thigh by a pediatrician doctor to avoid the spread of diseases.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129942687

Item ID: 2129942687

Together, anything is possible. Closeup shot of a group of unrecognizable businesspeople joining their hands together in a huddle.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 7360 × 4912 pixels • 24.5 × 16.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A