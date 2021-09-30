Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092532899
Tofu dumplings. Tofu which is crushed and mixed with eggs then seasoned with spices such as onion, garlic, salt, pepper, and leek and then fried in a round shape.
Categories: Food and Drink, Objects
