Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Tiszaujvaros, Hungary - March 14. 2022: Strong political campaign going on before the national elections in a small town in Eastern Hungary. High number of posters per m2.
Rostov-on-Don, Russia - June 23, 2018: FANS AT THE WORLD FOOTBALL WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP 2018, FIFA 2018, Rostov-on-Don, Match Mexico South Korea
London / UK - 16/03/2019: group of Syrian refugees with flags at demonstration against ASAD.
PORTO, PORTUGAL - SEPTEMBER 15: People protesting against government spending cuts and tax rises in Aliados square, Porto on September 15, 2012 in Porto, Portugal
Chiang Rai THAILAND-3:10: 2019:2019:CRRU Chiang Rai Half Maratho , Chiang Rai province Chiang Rai Thailand.People. Running at city. Streets .
Turku, Finland, the 1st of May, 2019: People marching on the streets of Turku Finland on a sunny May Day
MILAN, ITALY - JULY 26: People march and protest against Gaza strip bombing in solidarity with Palestinians on JULY 26, 2014 in Milan.
Minsk, Belarus. March 8, 2018 Women's Race Public action Women against violence A group of women are running along the road

See more

1067980031

See more

1067980031

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136078695

Item ID: 2136078695

Tiszaujvaros, Hungary - March 14. 2022: Strong political campaign going on before the national elections in a small town in Eastern Hungary. High number of posters per m2.

Important information

Formats

  • 5373 × 3582 pixels • 17.9 × 11.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Z

Zoltan Tarlacz