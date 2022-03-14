Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Tiszaujvaros, Hungary - March 14. 2022: Strong political campaign going on before the national elections in a small town in Eastern Hungary. High number of posters per m2.
Formats
5373 × 3582 pixels • 17.9 × 11.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG