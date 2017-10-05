Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Tired African American doctor in blue uniform putting off protective mask after hard working day while standing against wall
Handsome business black man over ocher background
African American guy dressed casual wear keeping index finger up showing new idea on camera over white background. Thinking expression
Confused African American guy throwing up hands on camera isolated on white background. I don't know expression
handsome man sitting with laptop in sunlight and looking at camera
The young african man in bedroom sitting in front of the mirror scratching his beard at home. Human emotions concept
Studio shot of handsome man doctor with mustache wearing protective glasses against gray background
Portrait of young Asian man looked upset disappointed stress and headache to see bad things on internet, bad business concept

See more

1466306231

See more

1466306231

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2133150341

Item ID: 2133150341

Tired African American doctor in blue uniform putting off protective mask after hard working day while standing against wall

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6240 × 4160 pixels • 20.8 × 13.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Pressmaster

Pressmaster