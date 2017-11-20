Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Tired african american curly haired woman, business lady, director, manager, sits in front of a laptop at her desk, rests from computer work, looks to the side, dreams of rest or vacation
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
5828 × 3878 pixels • 19.4 × 12.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 665 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 333 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG