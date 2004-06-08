Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Tiraspol, Transnistria, Moldova - Jun 08 2004: Dom Sovetov or House of the Soviets or City Hall in Tiraspol. Tiraspol is the capital of Transnistria, an unrecognized breakaway region of Moldova.
3140 × 1917 pixels • 10.5 × 6.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 611 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 306 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG