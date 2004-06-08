Images

Tiraspol, Transnistria, Moldova - Jun 08 2004: Dom Sovetov or House of the Soviets or City Hall in Tiraspol. Tiraspol is the capital of Transnistria, an unrecognized breakaway region of Moldova.
2141563811

Item ID: 2141563811

Formats

  • 3140 × 1917 pixels • 10.5 × 6.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 611 pixels • 3.3 × 2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 306 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Jono Photography

Jono Photography