Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Tiraspol, Transnistria, Moldova - Jun 08 2004: Monument to Lenin in front of the Transnistrian government building. Tiraspol is the capital of Transnistria, an unrecognized breakaway region of Moldova
Edit
Tiraspol, Transnistria, Moldova - August 25, 2020: downtown, government building and presidential Palace, monument to Lenin
Tiraspol, Transnistria, Moldova - August 24, 2020: downtown, government building and presidential Palace, monument to Lenin
Tiraspol, Transnistria, Moldova - August 25, 2020: downtown, government building and presidential Palace, monument to Lenin
Tiraspol, Transnistria, Moldova - August 25, 2020: downtown, government building and presidential Palace, monument to Lenin
Tiraspol, Transnistria, Moldova - August 25, 2020: downtown, government building and presidential Palace, monument to Lenin
Transnistria, a territory in Moldova not recognised by the UN. Tiraspol, Transnistria / Moldova - 08 01 2018
Tiraspol, Transnistria, Moldova - August 25, 2020: downtown, government building and presidential Palace, monument to Lenin

See more

1804051258

See more

1804051258

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2141563783

Item ID: 2141563783

Tiraspol, Transnistria, Moldova - Jun 08 2004: Monument to Lenin in front of the Transnistrian government building. Tiraspol is the capital of Transnistria, an unrecognized breakaway region of Moldova

Important information

Formats

  • 3000 × 1993 pixels • 10 × 6.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 664 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 332 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Jono Photography

Jono Photography