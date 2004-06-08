Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Tiraspol, Transnistria, Moldova - Jun 08 2004: Monument to Lenin in front of the Transnistrian government building. Tiraspol is the capital of Transnistria, an unrecognized breakaway region of Moldova
Formats
3000 × 1993 pixels • 10 × 6.6 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 664 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 332 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG