Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2093211826
Tirana, Albania , November 2021: Traditional bread in baskets. Food concept. copy space.
ALBANIA
E
By EvisDisha
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
arrangedbackgroundbakebakerbakerybasketbreadbreakfastbrowncarbohydratecarbohydratescerealcrustdailydeliciousdietdinnereatingfiberflourfoodfood and drinkfrenchfreshgoodsgourmetgraingroceryhealthyhomemadeindoorslifeloafmarketmealmorningnaturalnutritionorganicpastryready-to-eatseedshoppingstillstill lifetastytraditiontraditionalverticalwheat
Categories: Backgrounds/Textures, Food and Drink
Similar images
More from this artist