Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2091877399
Tirana, Albania - June 21, 2021: Fruit stalls and male sellers at Pazari i Ri market in Tirana. Famous open-air farmers market in the Albanian capital
Tirana, Albania
i
By ioanna_alexa
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
albaniaalbanianbalkansbazaarcapitalcherrycitycucumbercultureeuropeeuropeanfamousfarmerfoodfreshfruithealthyjunelandmarklifestylemalemarketmarketplacemelonopen-airorganicoutdoorpazaripazari i ripeopleretailretrorisellershopsightseeingstallstorestreetsummertiranatomatotouristtowntravelurbanvegetablevietnam
Categories: Parks/Outdoor, Business/Finance
Similar images
More from this artist