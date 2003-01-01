Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Tiny white chihuahua puppy Inside a Green Gift Box with Gold Bow. Puppy Gift could be used for any occasion holiday for gift-giving: Christmas, Birthday. Isolated on white,
Photo Formats
3584 × 2953 pixels • 11.9 × 9.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 824 pixels • 3.3 × 2.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 412 pixels • 1.7 × 1.4 in • DPI 300 • JPG