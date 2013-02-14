Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Tiny newborn twin girls. A newborn twin sleeps next to his sister Newborn twin girls on the background of a white blanket with pink bandages. The girls gently hug and kiss their sister in a cute pose
Fraternal twin newborn baby girls sleeping on pink, three dimensional rose fabric. One baby is lying on her stomach and the other is propped on top of her sister.
Newborn twins boy and girl
Baby in towels on a white background
sweet twins are sleeping and hugging in soft focus
funny twins brothers babies lying on green
Baby girl lying on furry blanket. Copy space above
Two four month old babies in the bath. Children kids take a shower, have fun and frolic, rest and relax. Childcare, health and hygiene concept.

See more

1930842416

See more

1930842416

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129292911

Item ID: 2129292911

Tiny newborn twin girls. A newborn twin sleeps next to his sister Newborn twin girls on the background of a white blanket with pink bandages. The girls gently hug and kiss their sister in a cute pose

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5003 × 7501 pixels • 16.7 × 25 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 667 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 334 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

V

Vad-Len