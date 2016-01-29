Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Tiny newborn twin boys in white bodysuits against a light wood background. Newborn twins sleep on a bunk wooden bed. The boys are dressed in white caps. Professional studio photography.
Important information
Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
5303 × 3535 pixels • 17.7 × 11.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG