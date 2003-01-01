Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
Tiny, black chihuahua puppy wearing a pink scarf with a large pom pom on the end of it, sitting on the floor. Puppy is dressed for winter! white background.
Photo Formats
3768 × 3024 pixels • 12.6 × 10.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 803 pixels • 3.3 × 2.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 402 pixels • 1.7 × 1.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
© 2003-2022 Shutterstock, Inc.