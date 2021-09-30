Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2090774422
Tingling and numbness in hand of Asian young man with diabetes. Finger sensation problems. Hand and nerves problems. Fine touch and strengthening exercise.
Z
By Zay Nyi Nyi
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
acheachesachingdiabetesdiabeticdiseasediseasesfinefingerfingersfingertipfingertipshandhandshealthisolatedjointjointsmalemannervenervesneuritisneuropathicneuropathynumbnumbnessoppositionpainpainfulpointpointspolyneuropathypowerproblemproblemssensationsensitivesensorysignsignssymptomsymptomstinglingtiptipstouchtouching
Categories: Healthcare/Medical
Similar images
More from this artist