Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Usage score
Frequently used
Trendsetter
We're seeing significant engagement with this asset.
TIMES SQUARE, NYC - SEPTEMBER 2: Tourists and pedestrians enjoy the open space, tables and chairs due to the closing of Broadway to traffic between 42nd and 47th St September 2, 2009 in Times Square.
Photo Formats
2592 × 3872 pixels • 8.6 × 12.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
669 × 1000 pixels • 2.2 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
335 × 500 pixels • 1.1 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG