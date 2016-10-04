Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Its time to hit hard and run fast. Shot of a young baseball player holding a baseball bat while posing outside on the pitch.
Important information
Release information: Signed model and property release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.
Formats
6310 × 4190 pixels • 21 × 14 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 664 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 332 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG