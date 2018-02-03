Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Tile from Lisbon, Portugal. Factory: Unknown. Dimension: 13.6 x 13.6 cm. Material, Manufacturing and Decorativos Technique: Cerâmica and glaze stamp. Use-Application: Facada cladding. Local: BelémPa.
Abstract repeat backdrop. Design for decor, prints, textile, furniture, cloth, digital. Vector monochrome seamless pattern
Abstract repeat backdrop. Design for decor, prints, textile, furniture, cloth, digital. Raster copy monochrome seamless pattern
Colorful seamless pattern for textile and design
floral ornament. seamless vector pattern. interior decoration, wallpaper, invitation, fashion design. dark blue, yellow color
Elegant antique background image of water drop geometry pattern. Antique background image patterns can be used for wallpaper, web page background, surface textures.
Seamless golden, silver ornament in Arabian style. Geometric abstract background. Pattern for wallpapers and backgrounds. Geometric mosaic. Abstract texture. Mosaic on a colored background.

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2129750789

Item ID: 2129750789

Tile from Lisbon, Portugal. Factory: Unknown. Dimension: 13.6 x 13.6 cm. Material, Manufacturing and Decorativos Technique: Cerâmica and glaze stamp. Use-Application: Facada cladding. Local: BelémPa.

Formats

  • 3000 × 3000 pixels • 10 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

B

brynner_brito