Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Tile from Lisbon, Portugal. Factory: Viúva Lamego. Dimension: 13.4 x 13.4 cm. Material, Manufacturing and Decorativos Technique: Cerâmica and glaze Stamos. Use-Application: Facada cladding. BelémPa.
Formats
3000 × 3000 pixels • 10 × 10 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 1000 pixels • 3.3 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 500 pixels • 1.7 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG