Royalty-free stock photo ID: 2092195531
Tilak tulsi plant background. abstract background of tilak tulsi indian plant. tilak tulsi leaf background.
P
Asset data
Popularity
None
Usage
Not used yet
First look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Related keywords
abstractagriculturebackdropbackgroundbannerbotaniccloseupcolorcolorfulcolourculturedevotiondevotionalfoliagegardengodgroupgroup of leaveshealthhealth careherbherbalindiaindiankrishnaleafleavesmacromacrophotoghraphymagentamaroonmedicinenaturalnatureoutdoorphotographypinkplantproductshyamshyam tulsitexturetilaktilak tulsitilakatraditionaltulsiviewwallpaperworship
Categories: Nature, Backgrounds/Textures
Similar images
More from this artist