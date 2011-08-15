Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Thrilled with her fitness achievements. Healthy young woman expressing triumph while holding a tape measure and isolated on white.
Portrait of beautiful african american girl cheering with arms raised against white background
portrait of fitness woman celebrating and looking up while pointing fingers, smiling. She is standing on a white background, wearing a white gym outfit
young girl with arms up is happy and excited, vibrant and fun
Side view of a happy excited young caucasian businesswoman with hands raised celebrating her victory , she's looking up at copyspace, isolated over white background
Beautiful woman doing different expressions in different sets of clothes:
Successful young woman raising hands, white background
Beautiful woman doing different expressions in different sets of clothes: joy

See more

215989021

See more

215989021

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2137905233

Item ID: 2137905233

Thrilled with her fitness achievements. Healthy young woman expressing triumph while holding a tape measure and isolated on white.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6363 × 6940 pixels • 21.2 × 23.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 917 × 1000 pixels • 3.1 × 3.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 459 × 500 pixels • 1.5 × 1.7 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A