Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Three workers harvesting plums on fruit plantation. Asian woman picking plums in foreground.
Professional man and woman gardeners smiling and watching flowers standing in garden together.
Florist working in greenhouse
Two cheerful pretty florist women enjoying a break with coffee from paper cups and conversation outside the greenhouse.
Couple selling vegetables in farmers market
happy couple in park of roses
Happy grandmother with her granddaughter gardening on a sunny day
Male gardener standing with potted flower while female coworker doing paperwork in the garden.

See more

664553527

See more

664553527

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134002725

Item ID: 2134002725

Three workers harvesting plums on fruit plantation. Asian woman picking plums in foreground.

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5760 × 3840 pixels • 19.2 × 12.8 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

BearFotos

BearFotos