Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
three wooden cubes with the letters ICO on the bright surface of a pale lilac table. the inscription on the cubes is reflected from the surface of the table, blur background. financial concept.
Formats
5466 × 3075 pixels • 18.2 × 10.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 563 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 282 pixels • 1.7 × 0.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG