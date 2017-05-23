Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Three white creative eggs with painted eyes and multi-colored ears and paws on a blue background in the left corner. Easter concept. Minimalism. copy space.
Formats
4100 × 2847 pixels • 13.7 × 9.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 694 pixels • 3.3 × 2.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 347 pixels • 1.7 × 1.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG