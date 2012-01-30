Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
three smiling beautiful models are posing on white background. Close-up portrait of young women in casual outfit posing at camera together, looking happy, cheerful. copy space. black, caucasian
african american couple hugging each other and looking at camera
Girlfriends Friendship Diversity Multiethnic
family, technology and people concept - african american couple with smartphone taking selfie and making funny faces at home
Multiethnic group of young woman isolated on white background
Portraif Of Happy Young Arabic Family Of Three With Little Daughter
Young Black couple cuddling lovingly
Beautiful happy young african couple relaxing in bed, taking a selfie

See more

1837208764

See more

1837208764

Popularity score

Low

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136160231

Item ID: 2136160231

three smiling beautiful models are posing on white background. Close-up portrait of young women in casual outfit posing at camera together, looking happy, cheerful. copy space. black, caucasian

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 6720 × 4480 pixels • 22.4 × 14.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

R

Roman Chazov