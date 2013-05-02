Images

Three Pagodas of Chongsheng Temple, dating from the time of the Kingdom of Nanzhao and Kingdom of Dali in the 9th and 10th centuries. Located near the old town of Dali, Yunnan province, China
Drevlyansky park in in Korosten, Ukraine
CHIPPENHAM, UK - AUGUST 9, 2014: Castle Combe, unique old English village
Waterfalls on Glade Creek - Babcock State Park, West Virginia
Kyoto, Japan - Mar 30 2019 - Katsura Imperial Villa (Katsura Rikyu) in Kyoto, Japan. It is one of the finest examples of Japanese architecture and garden design and founded in 1645.
Ghost town of Kayakoy (Turkey)
Japanese gardens are traditional gardens whose designs are accompanied by Japanese aesthetics and philosophical ideas, avoid artificial ornamentation, and highlight the natural landscape
Item ID: 633953795

