Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
See more
See more
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Three Pagodas of Chongsheng Temple, dating from the time of the Kingdom of Nanzhao and Kingdom of Dali in the 9th and 10th centuries. Located near the old town of Dali, Yunnan province, China
Formats
4287 × 2858 pixels • 14.3 × 9.5 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG