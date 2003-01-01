Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
Three miniature men are on a mission to stop an oil leak from an outdated pipeline from the 1920's. Food coloring and finger splatters of oil were used to attain proper effect.
