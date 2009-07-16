Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
Three female pads, desk calendar for February 2022 and artificial rose petals on a light lilac background with selective focus, side view. Calendar concept, feminine health and personal hygiene.
Formats
5792 × 3381 pixels • 19.3 × 11.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 584 pixels • 3.3 × 1.9 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 292 pixels • 1.7 × 1 in • DPI 300 • JPG