Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
Three farmers working in a fruit nursery are picking ripe plums from a tree, putting the fruits in buckets
Senior man gardener with mattock working with lettuce in garden outdoor
Two young men gather grapes in the garden. Russia.
Farmer couple harvests tomatoes in the greenhouse
Cheerful african-american man watering young plants on her plantation. High quality photo
European man is mowing the lawn on his countryside plot.
Women in a greenhouse. Lady working with a trees. Girl in a black apron.
Basket and bucket with harvest of vegetables on farm field

See more

1785072410

See more

1785072410

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2134002723

Item ID: 2134002723

Three farmers working in a fruit nursery are picking ripe plums from a tree, putting the fruits in buckets

Important information

Release information: Signed model release on file with Shutterstock, Inc.

Formats

  • 5472 × 3648 pixels • 18.2 × 12.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

BearFotos

BearFotos