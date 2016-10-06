Images

Footage

Music

Templates

Editorial

3D Models

Tools

Blog

Enterprise

Image
A three dimensional 3D logo of the Saudi Arabia nations vision 2030 from the obverse side of 200 two hundred Saudi riyals banknote, Translation of Arabic Text ( Kingdom of Saudi Arabia vision 2030 )
Grazie (Thank You in Italian) word cloud background in different languages
Social word cloud collage, business concept background
INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY CONCEPT
Social word cloud, business concept

Popularity score

None

Usage score

Never used

First Look

This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.

2136997963

Item ID: 2136997963

A three dimensional 3D logo of the Saudi Arabia nations vision 2030 from the obverse side of 200 two hundred Saudi riyals banknote, Translation of Arabic Text ( Kingdom of Saudi Arabia vision 2030 )

Formats

  • 6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG

  • 500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG

Contributor

Tamer Adel Soliman

Tamer Adel Soliman