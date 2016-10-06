Sorry, the browser you are using is no longer supported by Shutterstock. Please upgrade your browser to continue.
First Look
This asset has almost never been seen. Make the first move.
A three dimensional 3D logo of the Saudi Arabia nations vision 2030 from the obverse side of 200 two hundred Saudi riyals banknote, Translation of Arabic Text ( Kingdom of Saudi Arabia vision 2030 )
Formats
6000 × 4000 pixels • 20 × 13.3 in • DPI 300 • JPG
1000 × 667 pixels • 3.3 × 2.2 in • DPI 300 • JPG
500 × 334 pixels • 1.7 × 1.1 in • DPI 300 • JPG